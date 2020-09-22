MANKATO — Summery weather stuck around for Mankato’s first day of fall Tuesday, but the region will at least start looking more seasonal with peak fall colors soon enough.
Fall colors hit their peak already in certain parts of northeastern Minnesota, while just starting to emerge in the southern fourth of the state. The Department of Natural Resources’ fall color finder showed Mankato and most of the surrounding area at 10-25% progress toward peak as of Tuesday.
Peak colors pop in the region in late-September to mid-October on average, so people eager to see nature’s colorful, autumnal array won’t have to wait long.
Sunny days mixed with frosty overnights could speed up the process, said Val Cervenka, a forest health program consultant with the DNR.
“Especially when we start to get more frosty nights, that’s when you should start seeing reds,” she said.
Weather is one of the key variables determining fall colors, along with rainfall, soil moisture and other factors. Freezing temperatures, for instance, can cause trees to shed their leaves before they have a chance to turn orange or red.
Sunny days help them produce the sugars they need to make anthocyanin, the red pigment in leaves. As opposed to outright freezing temperatures, chilly nights in the high 30s to low 40s help trap in the sugar so it can combine with other compounds to form the anthocyanin.
Walk through a neighborhood and you’re likely to see at least one tree with leaves changing colors faster than others. While it’s sure to stand out, “early turning” is often an indication of stress, Cervenka said.
If it’s a tree near a street, maybe it was exposed to road salt. Drought conditions, like what preceded Cook County’s early peak, are also linked to early turning.
Wetter conditions in southern Minnesota this year put it about in line with 2018’s fall color trajectory so far. Mankato’s 2019 colors, in comparison, were a little behind this fall and 2018.
As for good spots to see fall colors in south-central Minnesota, Cervenka recommended New Ulm’s Flandrau State Park as a good option with fewer visitors than Minneopa State Park. The DNR page recommends people look for colors among the maples within the picnic area and grasses on the Bluebird and Grassland trails.
The park as of last week wasn’t showing colors quite as much as others, though. It was still listed at 0-10% of the way toward peak, compared to Minneopa and Sakatah Lake state parks’ 10-25%.
Trees aren’t the only plants changing colors these days. Sumacs also produce a wide range of vivid hues and are common in the Mankato area.
The DNR page notes Minneopa has reds on display among the sumacs and yellows among native sunflowers in the park’s bison range and Bluff Line Trail. For Sakatah Lake State Park, the best fall colors are found along the lakeshore, forest perimeter and roadside.
Outside of state parks, anywhere with ample trees combined with uneven topography will generally equal potential for good fall colors.
“Where there’s a lot of topography — uneven terrain, bluffs, hills — you’re going to get views and a variety of trees there,” Cervenka said.
To check out the DNR’s fall color finder, go to www.dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html.
