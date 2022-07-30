Carnegie Art Center’s new board of directors is a mixture of creative- and business-minded talents who want to increase public awareness of exhibits and the gift shop in the downtown historic building.

Read the story in Sunday’s Free Press.

Carnegie Art Center's new board of directors is a mixture of creative and business-minded talents who want to increase public awareness of exhibits, artisan gift shop in downtown historic building.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video