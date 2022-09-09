A Mankato man's massive brain tumor prompted an intensive surgery to remove it in March. His surgeon said it was one of the most challenging procedures in his 20-year career.
Read about it in Sunday's Free Press.
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 4:23 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.