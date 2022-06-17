...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
105 possible. Even higher heat indices are possible locally in
western far Minnesota.
* WHERE...Portions of south, southwest, and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. Particularly in hot
temperatures, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in
a matter of minutes.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.