...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Coming Sunday: Civic center rebounds
Bouncing back from the worst of times to much better times, Mankato's civic center should end up in the black in 2022 for the second time ever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.