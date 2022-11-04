COPAL Sunday teaser

A grassroots organization working to build racial, gender, social and economic justice for the Latino community in Minnesota — COPAL — recently marked its Mankato office’s first anniversary.

Read the story in Sunday’s Free Press.

Carnegie Art Center's new board of directors is a mixture of creative and business-minded talents who want to increase public awareness of exhibits, artisan gift shop in downtown historic building.

