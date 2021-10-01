A township board political battle over an old road or "cartway" leaves family farmland isolated and landowners, including a 98-year old World War II vet, left with a bill they've never had before.
age 64, Madison Lake, died unexpectedly September 29, 2021. Funeral Service, Monday, October 4, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. Visitation, Sunday, 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Northview-North Mankato Mortuary and one hour prior to service at church.
Denny Kemp, age 63, of North Mankato, died at home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Services will be announced later by the Northview-North Mankato Mortuary.
age 38, of Lake Crystal, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are pending with A Memorial Service planned for December 2021, day and time to be announced later. Lake Crystal Mortuary. www.mankatomortuary.com
