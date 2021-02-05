A combination of political change, racial unrest and the recent storming of the Capitol have combined to create unprecedented demand for firearms.
Local dealers face shortages of guns and ammunition that will also affect groups such as high school trap shooting teams.
A record 23 million federal firearms background checks were done nationwide in 2020, a 64% increase from the previous year.
