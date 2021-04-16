Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in the Mankato area as more people have requested them from dealers and the number of charging stations has been growing.
See the story in Sunday's Free Press.
Melvyn W Sargent, Sr passed away in his home on November 5, 2020 from congestive heart failure, with his family by his side. A Life Remembered is being held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2.00 pm at 1430 5th Avenue. Buriel is on Friday, April 23 at 2:00 pm at Woodland Hills with Military Hon…
88, of St. Peter passed away at the Benedictine Living Community on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is pending at this time. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.