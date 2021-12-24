A now restored historic stone house on North Sixth Street in Mankato was once home to a family with 18 members. Despite his efforts, the head of the household wasn’t exactly a handyman.
age 93, of North Mankato, died December 22, 2021. A Memorial Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Northview - North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato. www.mankatomortuary.com
92, of Mankato, died December 7, 2021. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, at Grace Baptist Church, Mankato. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, at Northview - North Mankato Mortuary and one hour before service Wednesday. www.mankatomortuary.com
Beulah B. Ewald, of rural Waldorf, MN, peacefully left this world to be with her Holy Family on December 22, 2021. Services will be private with family. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN is assisting the family.
