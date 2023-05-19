Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Carver, Dakota and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le Sueur Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. .Flooding continues along the Minnesota River and many of its tributaries, especially from the Cottonwood River downstream to the Mississippi River. Crests will occur within the next few days with dry conditions expected through late next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1045 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 800.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1045 AM CDT Friday was 800.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 794.6 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 800.2 feet on 07/04/2019. &&