MANKATO — The simple act of serving a meal can leave a person filled with love, or so volunteers at the Salvation Army say.
The local church and nonprofit opened its doors once again to the community on Christmas. For some, the meal is a welcome respite and shelter from the cold. For others, the meal is an opportunity for community service. And for people like Salvation Army Major Linda Fjellman, the meal is part of a greater calling.
Wednesday marked Fjellman's fourth Christmas in Mankato — she and her husband Jonathan have lived in the area for about three and a half years — but it also likely marked the last time she would coordinate a Christmas dinner. Fjellman plans to retire from the Salvation Army in July, after more than 42 years of service.
"It's about time," she said with a laugh. Though she doesn't like to say how old she is, Fjellman said she's at the age to retire after a long career working at Salvation Army locations across the Midwest. She and her family have moved around 12 times during her career, starting in the Twin Cities and going from Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin and more.
"People look at me and ask, 'Are you really old enough to retire?'" Fjellman said. "I know I don't look like my age. And I try not to act my age."
Fjellman and other volunteers, from Salvation Army churchgoers to Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad, served meals to dozens of folks at the Salvation Army over the lunch hour. Fjellman likens the experience to a calling from God to serve in ministry, embodying past Salvation Army slogans such as "Sharing is caring" and "Heart to God, hand to man."
"As Jesus said, if you give a cup of cold water to people you're doing it in my name," Fjellman said.
The season is also a time to come together even in the face of adversity. Fjellman's family recently experienced tragedy as one of her daughters, Vivian, died earlier this month. Fjellman isn't shy about singing her daughter's praises — she said her daughter put "80 years of doing things into 40 years of life" — but she admits it can be a little tough to put on a positive face at work.
Yet she and other volunteers say that healing, and helping others heal in their own lives, is part of the reason why it's so important to serve. John Love, the chief chef behind the Salvation Army's Christmas meal, got involved after his girlfriend called the office and asked what they could do to help about seven years ago.
Since then, Love and his family have spent Christmas and other holidays putting on meals for the community whenever they can. Love said he'll even stop in to volunteer if he's driving by the Salvation Army during lunch time on weekdays.
"It's a powerful thing," he said. "The gift of life is the gift of giving."
