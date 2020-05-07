MANKATO — It's not the ceremony that most of the 2,200 graduates of Minnesota State University were anticipating.
But MSU is doing what it can: sending "commencement-in-a-box" packages to the students who, if graduating in any year other than 2020, would have been gathered Saturday with family, friends and classmates for iconic end-of-college events.
"We're disappointed that we're not able to hold commencement ceremonies this spring," MSU President Richard Davenport said in a written statement. "Commencement ceremonies are a tradition that can't be replaced. But it is our hope that the special gift boxes, videos and website we have put together will show our graduates how special they are, and that we are thinking of them on this momentous day in their lives."
Minnesota's second-largest public university, MSU was planning three commencement ceremonies for more than 1,800 undergraduates and 400 graduate students Saturday. The pandemic and accompanying restrictions on public gatherings mean the grads will, instead, be opening their care packages in parents' homes and off-campus apartments and possibly tuning into online videos of commencement speeches from graduating seniors in each of the university's six colleges.
The website, which will launch at 6 a.m. Saturday at mnsu.edu/mavgrad2020, will include the name of each graduate and a graduation photo gallery.
The pre-recorded student commencement speeches will be delivered by Holly Dodge of North Mankato (College of Arts and Humanities); Mesoma Akaolisa of Nigeria (College of Science, Engineering and Technology); Matthew Schiffmann of Omaha, Nebraska (College of Allied Health and Nursing); Shealyn Kawlewski of North Mankato (College of Education); Maggie Knier of Big Lake (College of Business); and Sussana Machinga of Zimbabwe (College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.)
The "commencement-in-a-box" packages include a purple-and-gold MSU-branded box, a diploma cover, commencement programs, two small branded gifts, and a personalized note from Davenport inviting them to participate in the December commencement ceremonies typically reserved for fall semester graduates.
