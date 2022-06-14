MANKATO — The Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization is seeking public input on transportation projects scheduled during the upcoming four years as part of its Transportation Improvement Program.
TIP is a federally mandated annual document that contains pedestrian, bicycle, transit, highway and other transportation projects recommended for federal funding in the Mankato-North Mankato metropolitan area during 2023-2026.
There are a variety of ways to provide feedback:
• Attend an online public open house with narrated video, available through July 15.
• Attend an in-person open house 4-6 p.m. June 30 in the Mankato Room of the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza.
• Submit comments online, by email or by calling 387-8389.
• Mail comments to the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001.
• Place comments in the dropbox in front of the Intergovernmental Center.
The public comment period concludes July 17.
To request interpretation, translation or disability accommodations call 387-8389.
