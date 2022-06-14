City of Mankato logo

MANKATO — The Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization is seeking public input on transportation projects scheduled during the upcoming four years as part of its Transportation Improvement Program.

TIP is a federally mandated annual document that contains pedestrian, bicycle, transit, highway and other transportation projects recommended for federal funding in the Mankato-North Mankato metropolitan area during 2023-2026.

There are a variety of ways to provide feedback:

• Attend an online public open house with narrated video, available through July 15.

• Attend an in-person open house 4-6 p.m.  June 30 in the Mankato Room of the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza.

• Submit comments online, by email or by calling 387-8389.

• Mail comments to the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001.

• Place comments in the dropbox in front of the Intergovernmental Center.

The public comment period concludes July 17.

To request interpretation, translation or disability accommodations call 387-8389.

