NORTH MANKATO — A summer-long hassle for businesses along the Commerce Drive corridor is coming to an end as construction crews finish a $3.2 million reconstruction of the street.
While all businesses saw disruptions as one side or the other of the road were closed and businesses’ main entrances were sometimes temporarily closed, some businesses were hit harder than others.
MGM Wine & Spirits, which sits smack dab in the center of the corridor, took a big hit said owner Greg Dembouski.
“For us it was brutal. It started the week of Fourth of July. Customers could only come in the back way,” Dembouski said. “By the time they opened up my side of the street the summer was pretty much over for us. We were down a big percentage (in business).”
Mike Bertrand, president of Lloyd Lumber, said their location toward the end of the work zone seemed to make things a little better for them.
“The businesses along the first part of Commerce got hit harder than us. Right now (the road’s) closed in front of us so this is probably the worst part for us,” he said.
“Honestly, for us it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. It will be nice to have it done for sure. They coordinated it well.”
He said while disruptive the project needed to be done. “I think it turned out good.”
City Administrator John Harrenstein said crews hope to get down the final asphalt in the next two weeks, weather permitting.
While hopes were the project would be done by late September the rainy summer slowed progress.
“I think the project moved at a good pace considering the weather we had to deal with.”
Harrenstein said that while there was disruption he thought the workers handled the traffic well.
“I’m pleased with the project and I think the residents are really going to be proud of it.”
The project, done by W.W. Blacktopping, redid the road between Lookout and Lor Ray drives, along with water and sewer work and trail access, among other things.
The bid for the project came in almost 7% higher than city estimates.
The project will be paid for using about $1.2 million in federal grant money, about $1.4 million in various state funding sources and a little more than $700,000 in local dollars. The city plans to collect about $426,000 in assessments from 25 nearby businesses.
Part of the project was to improve traffic flow on the eastern side of Commerce Drive by closing several entrance points for various businesses.
The east access to Big Dog Sports Cafe was closed as was the middle access to Kwik Trip and the east access to Indulge Salon and Loffler Business Machines.
They also consolidate two accesses for Curiosi-Tea House into one, and did the same for a strip with Wells Fargo Bank, South Point Credit Union and Dimension Center.
The project is also intended to make for a better pedestrian gateway by improving intersections. Landscaping work will include more benches, monuments, wayfinding kiosks, drinking fountains, artwork, shrubbery and boulevard trees.
Harrenstein said con- crete for some of the pedestrian “nodes” at intersections will be poured this fall while the largest ones at Lor Ray and Commerce will be poured next year.
Those nodes will fea- tured decorative concrete and amenities like benches and wayfinding sings. The Lor Ray/Commerce nodes will be the largest and feature a water fountain and entry sign. Art sculptures are to be added next year.
