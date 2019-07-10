Bicyclists anxious to cruise around the Commerce Drive area will need to spin their wheels a while longer, even though crews began pouring concrete for a new bike route Wednesday.
The 8-foot-wide path on the south side of Roe Crest Drive and Lor Ray Drive is being worked on one block at a time.
“There are missing sections. Hopefully, by the end of next week we will have the one between Lor Ray and Roe Crest drives poured,” Bolton & Menk Construction Project Representative Rob Pietz said.
Pietz said the path should be open to bicyclists sometime in September.
Ongoing sidewalk and curb projects as well as rainy weather have affected the bike path’s progress. Tuesday afternoon’s downpour delayed work at Commerce Drive’s intersection with Roe Crest.
The concrete for driveway aprons will be poured Thursday. City officials estimate the affected driveways will be opened early next week.
Beginning Thursday morning or early afternoon, Roe Crest Drive between Commerce and an entrance to the mini mall will be closed to traffic. The closure is necessary while crews replace a fire hydrant.
Temporary road closures throughout the area will begin Saturday and will affect traffic near the Kwik Trip and SouthPoint businesses. The closures, necessary for storm sewer and manhole projects, should last about two hours.
Motorists will have access to businesses, however, Commerce Drive traffic will be restricted.
Pietz hopes bicyclists avoid for now the busy areas where crews are at work.
“The road construction makes everything pretty tight and dangerous.”
