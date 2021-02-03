The last remaining vacant lot on North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue business strip will be home to a new building with commercial space on the first floor and apartments on the second and possibly a third floor.
Marty Walgenbach, owner of an electric business and a communications/security business, plans to start construction this spring and have the building up by fall.
Walgenbach said a real estate business, salon and financial advisor have shown interest in leasing the ground floor.
The North Mankato Port Authority and the City Council this week approved a $118,600 forgivable loan for the project to pay for putting in helical piers and other soil correction work in the sandy soil. The loan will come from local sales and use tax funds.
Total estimated cost for the project, at 235 Belgrade Ave., is $925,000.
Walgenbach has been involved in other development projects including apartment complexes in Belle Plaine and Blue Earth as well as some Mankato and North Mankato projects.
Walgenbach said he’s still exploring whether to have a third floor on the new building. The building is to have a real brick exterior and balconies in the front and back of the top floors.
The Port Authority is authorized to use its local sales and use tax fund to support development near the riverfront.
Walgenbach is looking at APX Construction Group to be the general contractor for the project. The firm is already working on a project just across the street — the new Frandsen Bank building. The building is enclosed as crews continue doing mostly inside work.
When completed this spring, Frandsen will move out of its current location across the street. Developers have been looking at potential redevelopment opportunities for the site.
Another proposed project on the Belgrade strip, next to the Frandsen Bank building, was paused last spring.
Julie Sabin had planned to start construction of the Rooftop Bar + Kitchen last summer but she put the project on hold when the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring. She said she is still moving forward and was looking for ways to trim costs from the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.