MANKATO — The Minnesota Legislature's expected special session Friday will likely be similar to last month's session, but area lawmakers say there's still hope for a public infrastructure deal to emerge this week.
Legislators are working on an agreement for a public works bill, also called a bonding bill as Minnesota borrows money to pay for public projects. Though a moratorium on state spending because of bond sales in August doesn't expire until Sept. 20, House and Senate leaders are trying to agree on a deal that could bring them back to the Capitol later this month.
"Even if it means we wouldn't formally pass a bill on Friday, I do hear some talk of people that are optimistic." said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.
The GOP-controlled Senate also may hold hearings on state commissioners, as Republican senators may dismiss Department of Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelly. The Senate rejected former Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink during an August special session, and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has hinted that lawmakers may review other commissioners in confirmation hearings this week.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said he hasn't heard any plans for confirmation hearings this week, but he has heard concerns about commerce and public safety commissioners in the past, among other agencies.
"I haven't heard anything new," he said. "I don't think it'll happen. I hope we just go in, get our work done and go home."
The confirmation hearings come as Gov. Tim Walz is expected to call another special session this week to extend the state's peacetime emergency order on COVID-19 another 30 days. Republicans take issue with Walz making unilateral decisions concerning Minnesota's response to the virus, while Democrats point out 49 out of 50 states have similar peacetime orders in place regardless of political party.
That disagreement is what sunk a potential bonding bill earlier this year, as House Republicans said they wouldn't vote on bonding until Walz gave up his peacetime emergency powers and gave lawmakers more of a voice on pandemic issues.
The most recent public works bill includes several local projects, from $7.2 million for Mankato’s riverbank stabilization to $1.8 million for a design phase of an eventual renovation at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. Vernon Center would get $8 million to refurbish its water tower, replace the wastewater system and improve its sewer system.
The bill also includes about $900,000 for Waldorf to continue water and sewer system replacement. The latest proposal includes $300,000 for upgrades to New Ulm’s German Park Amphitheater, as well as funding for a Prairie Line railroad that would cut near Morton and $100,000 to design a new Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime lab in the Mankato area.
Area lawmakers say they're optimistic over a potential deal as the Legislature has heard infrastructure needs from across the state. The upcoming election and the subsequent campaigning throughout Minnesota could hurt chances for a bonding deal, however.
