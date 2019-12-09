NORTH MANKATO — Minnesota is making progress toward a goal of 70% of younger adults having a postsecondary diploma or degree.
But Minnesota is lagging in closing the gap for young adults of color, state officials said Monday at South Central College.
Commissioner Dennis Olson and other representatives of the Minnesota Office of Higher Education met with local leaders to discuss the little-known “Forward Together” goal.
In 2015 the state Legislature set a target that 70% of Minnesotans age 25 to 44 have a postsecondary certificate or degree by 2025. The law also sets goals for increasing the rate for every racial group.
After presenting data, the state visitors asked the attendees from area business and postsecondary institutions for their help.
South Central College President Annette Parker said after the gathering that examining diploma attainment data is an important step toward closing achievement gaps.
“It’s exciting to bring everyone together to understand what we’re dealing with and how we can work on this,” she said.
In 2015, less than 58% of Minnesotans age 25 to 44 had a college certificate or higher degree. At last estimate earlier this year, the number has risen to 62%.
Olson said he grows more concerned when looking at the gaps between racial groups.
“It really was a punch in the gut,” he said of his first dive into the data after his appointment in January. “I knew right then and there I wanted to focus our efforts at the Office of Higher Education on meeting the attainment goals.”
Currently 68% of young white Minnesotans have a postsecondary certificate or degree compared to 37% of black residents, 28% of Latino residents, 28% of American Indian residents and 64% of Asian residents.
In Blue Earth County, 67% of white residents age 25-44 have an associate degree or higher, compared to 57% of residents of color. The gap is wider in Nicollet County: 67% and 47%, respectively. The county figures do not include people who have completed a certificate program, as that data is not available at the county level.
The state will need nearly 111,000 more certificate and diploma recipients by 2025 to meet the goal, said Meredith Fergus, research manager at the Minnesota Office of Higher Education. To achieve equity, around 78% of those recipients would need to be people of color and American Indians.
Olson said the goal of his initial visits to Mankato and other college towns is to share data and begin collecting ideas on how his office can help the state reach the goals. He will return again for further discussions, he said.
Making college more affordable came up the most often as Mankato’s attendees began brainstorming. The suggestions included more state support to allow institutions to reduce tuition, increasing federal student aid that goes directly to families, and providing more opportunities to earn college credits while still in high school.
Representatives of several area businesses were in attendance and said they’d like to start or expand participation in apprenticeships, mentorships and other postsecondary partnerships. The state could help by making it easier to sign up and offering tax credits or other incentives, they suggested.
“It was really exciting to hear employers say they are willing to offer more,” Olson said after the meeting.
Olson said he also left impressed with local emergency grant programs that aim to prevent students from dropping out of school due to an unexpected financial hardship.
“A dental bill or a car repair shouldn’t get in the way of student success,” he said, “and it sounds like everyone in the room is committed to stepping up to make sure that no student falls through the cracks.”
