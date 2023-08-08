ST. PETER — The Nicollet County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed on a settlement Tuesday morning that earns the county’s drainage authority $1.5 million after a county ditch dispute.
The dispute centered around the effectiveness of upgrades to County Ditch 62A, which was originally constructed around 100 years ago, according to Roger Justin, an attorney at Rinke Noonan representing the county.
Construction on upgrades started in 2017 and was originally set to be completed by the end of 2018, after land owners near the ditch like Kevin Johnson petitioned the drainage authority to repair the system due to deterioration.
However, when the project got started, Johnson said he and other landowners had questions about the process.
“The system that they installed was not functioning, was failing immediately after installation in some places,” he said.
The project wasn’t completed to the county’s satisfaction, Justin said. Repairs continued throughout 2019 before the contract was terminated at the end of that year.
“It’s not the timeline as much as it was the performance of the system and the construction, the result of the construction, the claims were that it was defective,” he said.
“It is our allegation that it’s not complete, even today because, we’ll call them repairs, but there are things that need to be fixed on the system so that it meets the needs of the land owners.”
Contractor Hutton Inc. led the project.
“There were problems from the county’s perspective with the end product of the construction. We were not able to work those out,” said Justin.
Granite Re, Hutton Inc.’s bonding company, later started the lawsuit, which would evolve to include claims between several parties, including the drainage authority.
“The parties made claims against each other, and they went basically every way. Most of the people had claims against the county. The county’s claim was directed against Hutton Inc., the general contractor, and its bonding company, Granite Re,” said Justin.
Tuesday’s settlement means that all other parties will collectively pay the county $1.5 million and release all claims that they may have had against anyone else, Justin said.
“The money will be used by the drainage authority as it sees fit to deal with the problems related to the construction,” he said.
Terry Morrow, the vice chairman of the county board, commented in support of the settlement after commissioners met in a closed session to discuss the litigation.
“I believe that this is the best agreement we can come to concerning this ditch project in order to close it out and to serve land owners,” he said when the meeting opened to the public.
Moving forward, Johnson said he’s concerned about repairs in the future.
“As we go forward now, we’ve got this system that we’re not all sure was the best way to do it,” he said.
