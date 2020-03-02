NEW ULM — The Minnesota agriculture commissioner and Department of Natural Resources commissioner are to participate in a panel discussion Saturday during the Farm-City Hub Club's 39th annual Farm Show in New Ulm.
Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen and DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen are to discuss legislation and answer questions. State Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, will moderate the forum, which is 10 a.m. to noon.
Farm show hours are 1-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 North Franklin St.
The event is free.
