MANKATO — A man who is civilly committed as a sexually dangerous person allegedly had sexual phone conversations with a child in Blue Earth County.
Thomas Hurl Bolter, 28, was charged with felony engaging in sexual communication with a child Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Bolter made phone calls to a 13-year-old girl that described sex acts in July, the charges allege. The calls were recorded.
Bolter is civilly committed indefinitely and is in a state correctional facility, court records show. His criminal convictions in Minnesota include criminal sexual conduct and assaulting correctional facility officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.