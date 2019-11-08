Area communities are planning a number of ceremonies and programs in observance of Veterans Day on Monday.
All posts, auxiliaries, veterans groups and members of the public are invited to the following gatherings in Mankato-North Mankato:
■ 9 a.m. — Veterans Memorial Place, near Veterans Memorial Bridge on the Mankato side.
■ 10 a.m. — World War II Memorial, Wheeler Park, North Mankato.
■ 11 a.m. — World War I Memorial, Sibley Park.
■ 12:10 p.m. — Vietnam Memorial, Stoltzman Road.
■ 1 p.m. — Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial, Lincoln Park.
American Legion Post 11 will conduct additional brief services 10:30 a.m. at Oak Lawn Rehabilitation Center, 201 Oaklawn Ave.; and 11:30 a.m. at Laurels Peak Rehabilitation Center, 700 James Ave.
Other events
Area communities and businesses also have Veterans Day activities planned.
Below is a listing of some of the observances:
■ A dedication of the Victory Drive Veterans Memorial monuments will begin at 11 a.m. Monday in the Maple River High School gym.
Scheduled speakers include 1st District U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, state Rep. Jeremy Munson, and other state and city officials. Following that gathering, attendees are invited to travel to the monument site on the corner of Highway 22 and Blue Earth County Road 7.
Also that day, starting at 8:30 a.m., will be a Veterans Day program in the gym.
■ A public program is planned for 9:30 a.m. Monday in the St. Peter High School Performing Arts Center. Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Mark Roemhildt, a St. Peter graduate who served in the Navy 25 years, will be the guest speaker.
■ Le Sueur-Henderson's Veterans Day program is 8-10 a.m. Monday in the high school gym in Le Sueur. Iraq War veteran and congressional candidate Dan Feehan of North Mankato will be the keynote speaker.
■ Feehan also will be the guest speaker at the Tri-City United School District program 12:30 p.m. Monday in the high school in Montgomery.
• The Winnebago American Legion Post 82 along with students from Genesis Classical Academy will host a public program 1 p.m. Monday in the Winnebago School Gym.
• The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota will be honoring current and past military service members and their families Sunday by offering them free admission during operating hours from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.
• Hy-Vee will be serving free breakfast to all vets and active-duty military members from 6-11 a.m. Monday.
