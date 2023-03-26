Two weeks following two large U.S. bank failures, regional community banks and credit unions stepped up to assure depositors that Greater Mankato financial institutions bear little resemblance to those in California and New York.
Still, several quickly made sure their customers heard that message.
After Silicon Valley Bank, with headquarters in Santa Clara, California — and the banker of choice for many tech companies — hit the news on March 10 as the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, Signature Bank, based in New York and weighted heavily in cryptocurrency, followed suit two days later.
Mankato-area financial institutions provided quick outreach to calm any potential customer concerns.
“Please don’t worry for a minute about your credit union that has served the community since 1934,” wrote Nick Meyer in a March 15 note to Minnesota Valley Credit Union members.
And at Frandsen Bank and Trust, this message flashed atop the banking institution’s website: “Two large bank failures are making the news. We want our customers to know that Frandsen Bank & Trust is strong and well capitalized.”
It continued: “Our bank was chartered in 1901 and has successfully navigated multiple economic shocks, including the Great Depression, Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Frandsen Bank and Trust CEO Charles Mausbach, followed that up with a “brief, high-level explanation of the recent developments.”
“In comparing this to the financial crisis of 2008, the problem back then was credit risk,” wrote Mausbach. “Credit risk is not the problem this time, it is interest rate risk. Rising interest rates caused the bonds on SVB’s balance sheet to lose value (the value of bonds move in the opposite direction of interest rates).”
Meyer kept it a bit simpler this week, as fears had eased in the U.S. banking industry. Only a few of his credit union customers called in for clarity and more information, as Minnesotans better understand the differences between big banks on the east and west coast, according to Meyer.
“I think they’re more understanding and even intelligent about it,” he said. “We’re not California and New York.”
Meyer also points to the strong Mankato economy and job market as contributing to the fewer number of customer concerns over the past couple weeks. And with a 2.2% unemployment rate, the Greater Mankato region remains economically strong.
“Most people are working, so that’s good,” Meyer said. “We’re in a strong economy in the Mankato area.”
History remains a factor
Still, depositors’ panic in the SVB failure might be historically tied to past financial crises.
“They might think that no bank or credit union could stand the old traditional run on the bank panic,” Meyer said. “So I think some played into that. It didn’t have to be a wildfire.”
But it was. And it has not been isolated to the United States.
Last week a large Swiss bank, Credit Suisse, was forced to sell to USB. And on Friday, Germany’s Deutsche Bank saw shares drop sharply amidst fears about the global financial system.
Those two major European banks are considered two of the “30 globally significant financial institutions,” reported the Associated Press on Saturday.
SVB had deposits of over $200 billion before its March 10 failure, as rumors swirled via social media and depositors rapidly pulled out their money; Signature Bank, the third largest bank failure in U.S. history, had over $100 billion. The 2008 bank failure of Washington Mutual was the nation’s largest.
Compare that to the $253 million in member deposits at MVFCU as of December 31, 2022, noted Meyer. And at the Mankato-based credit union, Meyer added that just 2.7% of members hold deposits over the FDIC’s $250,000 guarantee.
In the SVB bank failure, however, the FDIC stepped in to place the bank in receivership, then opted to cover all depositors regardless of size. That cost will be covered by all FDIC member banks through a special assessment, writes Mausbach.
“The big problem at SVB was their niche customer base,” wrote Mausbach. “The bank’s emphasis on early-stage, higher risk venture capital customers meant its deposit base was more concentrated to a single sector…than most banks.”
Another issue at SVB is that most of its deposits exceeded the official $250,000 limit for FDIC coverage. That helped spark the panic to withdraw the money.
Meyer, who has served 24 years as CEO at Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union, says the highly competitive and concentrated banking and credit union market in the Greater Mankato area is another reason that regional customers can remain at ease.
“Banks are pretty solid nowadays. And so are credit unions,” Meyer stressed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.