EAGLE LAKE — Area residents can weigh in on a proposed motorsports park in Eagle Lake beginning Monday.
Opponents are already circulating a petition against the project.
The proposal, known as the Mankato Motorsports Park, would bring a 3-mile driving course to a 230-acre property north of Highway 14.
The environmental assessment worksheet, or EAW, for the project will become publicly viewable Monday, creating a 30-day window for written comments to be submitted.
Along with the track, Bradford Development would add a clubhouse and auto condos for course members to store their vehicles. The track wouldn't be a race course with space for spectators, but rather a place for driving enthusiasts to test their vehicle's performance, according to the developer.
Construction could start in the summer if everything gets approved, said Brad Bass, president of Bradford Development.
“I think we could see a potential as early as middle of May that we’d close on the property,” he said.
The EAW is meant to identify any potential environmental impacts from the project. An environmental impact statement, or EIS, would follow if the project is deemed to have potential for significant environmental effects.
Submitted comments need to focus on whether the environmental assessment is accurate, whether there are any impacts requiring further investigation, and whether an EIS is necessary. The city then responds to the comments as long as they’re “substantive and timely."
Residents nearby the proposed site have expressed concerns about how much noise, traffic and environmental issues the project would bring to the farmland needed for the track. A petition started by Erin Guentzel, who lives a half-mile north of the site, collected 81 signatures as of Thursday.
Guentzel and her husband, Mike, both spoke out against the project at an Eagle Lake City Council meeting in July 2019. Others joined them in opposition, although at least one person supported it.
Erin said adding heavy traffic to the already dangerous intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 27 doesn't make sense. She criticized the city's handling of the proposal, saying it hasn’t done enough to inform locals about what's happening.
“We’ve been fighting this for almost over a year trying to get the information out as best we can,” she said. “We chose to live rurally for a reason and our neighbors have done the same. I think we deserve the same quality of life we thought we were getting.”
The Guentzels said they and neighbors already can hear noise from trains going through Eagle Lake. A driving track with loud vehicles even closer would easily carry to the area, Mike said.
They aren't Eagle Lake residents, but the land annexed by Eagle Lake from LeRay Township for the project is close. The couple hopes residents read more into the project once the latest documents become available, with Mike saying he didn't think many knew about the plans.
"Whether they’re for it or against it, speak up," he said. "Let’s actually get some involvement from the community."
The city is aware of the petition against the project, said City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland. She described the process as transparent with the issue discussed at an open house last year and multiple meetings since.
“The city is always eager to work with someone who wants to bring a development to the community that isn’t a detriment to the community,” she said.
Even after the environmental process, the property would still need to be rezoned and the developer would need building permits for construction to begin. The environmental assessment worksheet documents will be available in the Mankato area at Eagle Lake City Hall and the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato.
