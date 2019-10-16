Area softball players got a pleasant surprise when they signed up for the fall league this year.
Instead of paying the normal $620 team fee, part of which is paid for through sponsorships, teams only paid about $290. And they did it through the city of North Mankato, not the Community Education and Recreation Program of Mankato Public Schools.
North Mankato is now in charge of organizing adult softball and sand volleyball leagues after the Mankato Area Softball Association approached the city earlier this year looking for a better deal on league costs. But the switch means community ed is short an estimated $280,000 this fiscal year, and community ed board members are concerned over the relatively quick change in organization.
“It just somewhat came out of nowhere,” said Mike Laven, a Mankato City Council member who sits as vice-president of the community ed board.
The issue comes down to simple economics, according to the softball association. Kevin Moret, the association board’s president, said he had felt for the past several years the league fees community ed charged were too high. After the 2018 fall softball league, Moret contacted other softball groups in southern Minnesota to compare notes and found Mankato-area softball enthusiasts paid more to play than other communities.
Moret said he went to community ed staff to try to negotiate lower fees, but talks went nowhere. That’s when the softball association went to North Mankato, where most games are played, to see if the city would be willing to take on the league.
“The biggest thing is we have the facilities and the softball players association asked if there was a way to reduce some of the fees they were paying,” said Phil Tostenson, Caswell Park coordinator.
Both Moret and Tostenson touted the move as a positive for softball in the area, as the majority of softball games are played in North Mankato. Tostenson said the adult softball league hosted 704 games at Caswell Park’s facilities this year, with another 100 or so at parks in Mankato.
It also cuts costs for players. Teams used to pay about $820 during the summer league, with about $330 covered by sponsors. That will go down to about $550, with sponsors covering the same amount. And the aforementioned fall league price is slightly less than half what teams paid CER last year, according to Moret.
The reduced costs also mean softball could be more affordable for people, which Moret said is part of the association’s mission.
“Our goal with the whole thing was not just to give a better price to existing players but to encourage more youth to get into the game,” he said.
Sand volleyball players, many of whom also play softball, followed the softball association’s league and asked North Mankato to organize volleyball leagues as well. Most sand volleyball games are played in North Mankato.
Tostenson said the city will announce future league plans next year, which could include reviving some area tournaments and hosting Fun Days competitions.
“We’re just offering what we feel is fair to the players and what the players feel as well,” he said.
The new leagues bode well for North Mankato, as staff are looking for ways to reduce operating costs while the city lobbies state lawmakers for a proposed $10.5 million indoor recreation center and improvements to the park’s softball complex. The North Mankato City Council is also discussing a 0.5% food and beverage sales tax, which could draw $50,000 annually from area restaurants and bars.
Yet community ed, which operates through Mankato Area Public Schools, is left with a budget deficit after the moves. Community ed Director Audra Nissen Boyer told the program board last month the program already cut one staff position as a result, and further cuts could take place.
Laven said he sees the cuts as a direct result of the switch. In addition, he said he and other board members felt blindsided by the announcement.
Earlier in the year, North Mankato officials told community ed staff they needed an additional $50,000 to offset softball league expenses. After the community ed board approved the money, North Mankato backed off of its request and board members didn’t hear anything more until the city revealed its partnership with the softball association.
“The disappointing part is that there was never any formal discussion with North Mankato about them providing that service,” Laven said.
Laven stressed the Mankato area’s community recreation program is different from other city-run programs in southern Minnesota since the school district incorporates Mankato, North Mankato and parts of Eagle Lake. And the fee structure community ed put in place often helps offset costs for other youth leagues.
“That’s part of where I’m struggling (to understand),” Laven said. “This has worked so well as a collaborative effort and now it’s not.”
