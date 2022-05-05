MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education Advisory Council has announced its annual Spirit of Youth Honorees in advance of a May 25 ceremony.
The staff, students and community leaders exemplify traits of leadership and outstanding commitment to positive youth development, said Melanie Schmidt, youth development program coordinator with Mankato Community Education.
“This has become a highly competitive award selection and we couldn’t be more pleased to have such highly qualified individuals and organizations recognized for their outstanding dedication to positive youth development,” Schmidt said.
This is the 10th anniversary of the awards.
Spirit of Youth Honorees are divided into seven categories. The honorees are:
• Outstanding Youth Organization: Mankato Girls La Crosse, with honorees Sean Sletten, Emma Moffitt and Kia Anderson.
• Outstanding Youth: Kambrie Noel Konz, Hoover Elementary Kindness Club.
• Outstanding Mankato Business: Mathnasium, Mayuree Tanawongsuwan.
• Outstanding Volunteer: Mike Lord, Mankato West High School Tech Ed Department.
• Outstanding Coach: Mark Zenk, Mankato West High School VEX Robotics.
• Outstanding Teachers: Carly DeLeu, Prairie Winds Middle School; and Matt Weichert, Mankato West High School.
• Outstanding Nonprofit: Minnesota Council of Churches, Habiba Rashid, Ahmed (Haffer) Mohamud, Sophia Hoiseth and Ruth Aganya.
Awards will be given 6:30 p.m. May 25 at Lincoln Community Center. The public is welcome to attend.
