MANKATO — Instead of in a studio at the Lincoln Community Center, pupils in Caitlin Heyer's clay class will mold works of art from their kitchen tables.
They'll pick up 10-pound blocks of clay before they log on to weekly virtual classes during which Heyer will show them how to sculpt with a little at-home improvisation.
“You have all the tools you need in your own kitchen,” the Mankato artist says.
The clay class for teens and adults is among the Mankato Community Education and Recreation offerings that have gone virtual this summer due to the pandemic.
Department staff also have tapped into online resources to bring in new virtual courses, ranging from video game coding to guitar lessons.
But not all of the Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education and Recreation offerings are online this summer.
“We're trying to give families a variety of options in a variety of formats,” said Melanie Schmidt, youth development coordinator. “We wanted to make sure families had another way to experience community education.”
There also are options for families that need to stay home and don't have Internet access or are trying to reduce screen time this summer. They can order science experiments to be mailed to their house or craft kits to pick up to do at home, for example.
Some in-person options also exist for families that are ready to get out of the house, such as small-group swimming lessons and a blended version of horse camp that starts with video lessons before youths get on a real horse.
Health screenings, social distancing and other precautions recommended by state and federal health agencies are being implemented for the in-person offerings, Schmidt said.
“We're committed to adapting and we're committed to safety,” she said.
Some of the traditional summer offerings have been canceled out of safety concerns. Heyer had to call off her pottery spinning class, for example, because it requires hands-on instruction.
But Heyer, who also is teaching online courses for the Arts Center of Saint Peter, said there are some upsides to moving to a virtual format.
Her pupils can spend as much time on their creations as they choose instead of being limited to studio hours, she said. And being virtual allows some people to participate who couldn't have otherwise due to lack of transportation or another barrier.
Schmidt said her department is preparing to add more in-person opportunities to its late summer offerings — assuming health safety guidelines permit. It also will continue to offer at-home options.
To register for current offerings go to: www.mankatocer.com.
Later summer classes will be announced June 22.
