MANKATO — Twenty four local nonprofits are recent recipients of grants from the Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation. A total of $150,000 was awarded to organizations within the Greater Mankato area.
The community fund focuses its support on local programs that meet critical community needs, such as hunger and homelessness, along with initiatives that provide opportunities for innovative education and learning.
The 2022 recipients are:
Minnesota State University — $15,000 for scholarships.
Committee Against Domestic Abuse — $10,000 for its direct assistance program.
ECHO Food Shelf — $10,000 to purchase dairy products for children.
Feeding Our Communities Partners — $10,000 for its BackPack and Power Pack food programs.
Junior Achievement of Greater Mankato Area — $10,000 for its Entrepreneurial JA Company program.
Partners for Affordable Housing — $10,000 to provide housing stability for people experiencing homelessness.
South Central College — $10,000 for scholarships.
Educare Foundation — $7,500 for Ed Waltman Mini-Grants.
Lutheran Social Services — $5,500 to purchase a freezer for its senior meal site.
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota — $5,000 for STEM programming.
Footnotes Trauma Foundation — $5,000 to provide care for veterans and abuse victims.
Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund — $5,000 for its Caring Box program.
Life-Work Planning Center — $5,000 for its Women in Transition program.
Mankato Youth Place/MY Place — $5,000 for its First Hour program.
Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans — $5,000 for programs for homeless veterans.
Minnesota Autism Center — $5,000 for playground improvements at its North Mankato facility.
MRCI — $5,000 to provide transportation for community integration.
VINE — $5,000 for a technology upgrade project.
YWCA — $5,000 for its Smart, Strong and Bold youth program.
Connections Ministry — $4,000 to provide assistance for its transition to year-round homeless shelter.
Lake Crystal Recreation Center — $3,000 for its youth to senior program.
Ruth’s House of Hope — $3,000 for its emergency transitional shelter program.
Janesville Matters — $1,000 for its History Walk.
South Sudan READ — $1,000 for its one-on-one tutoring pilot program.
Consolidated’s Community Fund grants are awarded on an annual basis through a grant application process, administered by the Mankato Area Foundation.
Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. provides a range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions.
