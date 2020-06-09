MANKATO — After distributing $182,450 in relief funds so far during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mankato's Community Response Fund will temporarily suspend new grants while its leaders evaluate what needs should be prioritized next.
The fund has so far supported agencies in the food/supply distribution, emergency housing, emergency financial assistance and health sectors.
Emergency response efforts are now shifting to recovery, according to a release from the Greater Mankato Area United Way and the Mankato Area Foundation. The nonprofits, which partnered on the fund, will collect input from local agencies before deciding next steps.
"Our region’s generosity has allowed us to respond swiftly to the critical needs stemming from COVID-19,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus in the release. “Now we are working to ensure we fully understand the needs of organizations moving into the recovery stage so we can keep our region strong and balanced.”
Mankato Area Foundation President and CEO Nancy Zallek touted the partnership between the foundation and the United Way, saying it's been instrumental to the fund's success.
“Our combined resources have allowed us to work closely with the nonprofit community and respond quickly to their needs," she said in the release. "We enter into this next phase thoughtfully, and strategically, as we determine how best to support this region.”
