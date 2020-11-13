MANKATO — The Community Response Fund of Greater Mankato Area United Way and the Mankato Area Foundation recently awarded the following grants totaling $56,594 to 13 tax-exempt organizations in the region.
The grantees are:
• MRCI — $20,500 for virtual programming for individuals with disabilities.
• Leisure Education for Exceptional People or LEEP — $15,000 to fund collaborative strategic planning during and beyond the pandemic.
• Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota — $5,000 to create a safe environment for self-directed play for children and families in the region; and $1,768 to purchase a washer and dryer.
• The Christopher Center — $4,000 to provide tutoring during the pandemic for youths age with autism or other learning disabilities.
• Life-Work Planning Center — $3,600 for a lending library of Chromebooks with hotspot access.
• Committee Against Domestic Abuse — $3,500 to pay for assistance for survivors of domestic and sexual violence; and $1,000 to fund telehealth programming for men who use violence in relationships.
• HIKMAH — $3,000 to provide educational support for school-age children and help parents and guardians navigate the school system.
• ECHO Food Shelf — $2,600 to help the emergency food pantry meet an increased demand.
• South Sudanese Community of Minnesota — $2,000 for after-school tutoring for youths.
• YWCA Mankato — $1,600 to help pay COVID-related expenses for youth programming.
• School Sisters of Notre Dame — $1,500 to help support the cost of technical consultation and assistance required in hosting a virtual event.
• Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota — $1,000 for technology needed for its senior health and wellness programs.
• Beyond Brink — $526 for furniture for two locations.
Since launching in March, the Community Response Fund has distributed a total of $250,044 to regional tax-exempt organizations.
Nonprofits seeking information about how to apply for funding may contact Sarah Beiswanger at sarah@mankatoareafoundation.com.
