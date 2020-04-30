MANKATO — For Living Earth Garden Director Laura Peterson, the spread of coronavirus has made clear one of the nonprofit's missions.
“We are part of an interconnective system. What people do can impact others.”
Impromptu meetings between rows to compare radishes and conversations during weeding marathons arguably are as cherished by people who garden collectively as their love of fresh vegetables.
This growing season, however, Minnesotans are being asked to be extra mindful of personal space when walking the wood-chip paths in community gardens or complimenting a neighbor's beautiful flower plot.
In response to the coronvirus pandemic, Peterson and Living Earth's board of directors have had to rethink strategies for fulfilling the communal mission of the space on Good Counsel Hill. Gardeners now have to complete training and adhere to new guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding social distancing and shared use of tools.
Monday is the garden's official opening day for the season. Unlike past years, no kickoff celebration is slated.
"Usually, at this time of year we have a meet-and-greet, a fun event where all the gardeners come together. This year, we can't."
Volunteers were not recruited for a spring cleanup day. Most of the center's spring and early summer events are canceled or postponed. Events and workshops will be offered online rather than be held in the big barn near the garden plots.
"We really need to follow the guidelines to keep our community safe," Peterson said, adding precautions are especially important on Good Counsel Hill because of the ages of the more than 100 nuns who reside on campus.
Kathryn Schoolmeesters is a School Sisters of Notre Dame member who lives at Good Counsel, where Living Earth Garden is located. She is one of a handful of sisters who regularly tend garden spaces that provide produce for their community.
Schoolmeesters wore a protective mask as well as gardening gloves Wednesday as she worked alone, placing onion sets in rows.
"A lot of what we grow is used for the craft fair," she said, then listed one member's jars of dilled beans, another's pickled beets. "I do salsa. What we don't use, we just enjoy."
Peterson said the pandemic also has created challenges for people who are food insecure. Emergency food banks are struggling to keep shelves stocked.
Living Earth is offering starter kits containing seeds and plants in an effort to help first-time gardeners have success with growing produce.
There's still time for people interested in gardening to sign up for a plot.
Gardening also provides benefits to families with well-stocked pantries — the outdoor activity is good exercise and an aid to good mental health.
A volunteer group of gardeners in Waterville recently received a grant from the Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties' Statewide Health Improvement Partnership to expand and improve a green space at The Village. The grant funded materials to build raised bed gardens and fill them with black soil and compost.
“By having the structure of garden beds available, more families and individuals will be able to supplement their food supply with quality, healthy garden vegetables,” said Project Lead Brenda Langerud, of Waterville.
Langerud, who is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota, said the Waterville raised beds will be dependent on care by volunteers for several weeks. Master Gardeners are restricted from providing their usual expertise to others until June 30.
Activity in the raised beds will begin in full force in mid-May, once the danger of frost is past.
"Gardeners will have to use their own tools," Langerud said, explaining the U of M guidelines for program participants. Water is available at the site.
She said raised beds remain available. Interested gardeners may contact Langerud at 701-381-8411 or email her at: Brenda.langerud@yahoo.com.
St. Peter Community Garden Board Member Keith "Joe" Carlson got a go-ahead early in April from Gustavus Adolphus College for gardeners to return to their plots on the northwest edge of the college's grounds.
"There are the usual spring concerns like plot assignments, tillers, gas, mower, carts, hoses, port-a-potty, trailer, and so forth, but we will have to struggle through these as we go along. It is like every other organization right now," said Carlson, referencing the pandemic in an email sent to fellow gardeners.
As in past growing seasons, Gustavus will practice a hands-off approach to the gardening space. No warning signs or college rules regarding the pandemic will be posted at the garden.
"Keith assured us, that as in the past, they (the gardeners) will respect the rules and that they will practice social distancing," said Amy Brown, officer manager for Gustavus' Physical Plant.
