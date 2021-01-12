The Free Press
MANKATO — Artists and various public organizations may be eligible for Mankato’s Community Grant Fund program.
A total of $15,000 is available in grant fund.
Applications are being accepted for projects within the following categories:
• Community performing arts and music. For projects that enhance public performances in various genres of music and performing arts.
• Community beautification and public art. For projects that beautify and improve community and public spaces.
• Community social services. For projects that enhance the quality of life and independence of the recipients/clients of various social services.
Eligible individual artists will be awarded up to $2,500. Qualifying organizations will receive up to $2,500 if their operating income is less than $50,000. Organizations with prior year operating income of $50,000 or more may be eligible for grants of up to $5,000.
Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
For more information, including eligibility requirements, go to: www.mankatomn.gov or call 387-8690.
