Roe Family concert slated
MANKATO — Old-time hillbilly music by the Roe Family Singers is slated for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Minnesota State University, Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The MSU Performance Series presentation features the Minnesota-based Pinecastle Records recording artists that play banjo, autoharp and guitar and perform Appalachian clogging.
General admission for the concert is $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
For more information, call 389-5549 or visit: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Gustavus Choir to launch tour
ST. PETER — The Gustavus Choir, under the direction of Brandon Dean, launches its 2020 Midwest tour Jan. 31. Tour stops include performances across Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.
On this year’s tour the Gustavus Choir will premier a commissioned piece by Elaine Hagenberg, "Alleluia." The piece features lyrics taken from a sacred text by St. Augustine.
Other repertoire for the tour ranges from traditional sacred choral texts to contemporary pieces written by composers like Hagenberg.
New this year, the tour will feature a local high school choir at most performances. The high school ensembles will open the concert with a short performance of their own before joining the Gustavus Choir for the final piece at the end of the concert.
The choir will also perform in the Twin Cities Jan. 25 and 26 prior to embarking on the formal tour.
Piano festival features Hershberg recital
MANKATO — The 24th annual Bunny Just Piano Festival is scheduled for Feb. 14-16 at Minnesota State University.
The festival is funded by the Bunny Just Piano Festival Endowment to provide training opportunities for young pianists and to offer a showcase of piano performances with distinguished artists and promising young talents.
This year's activities conclude with an evening recital by Jay Hershberg, an acclaimed pianist who teaches at Concordia College in Moorhead. The performance begins 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Minnesota State University, Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
Hershberg has performed throughout the United States, as well as Canada and Europe, has served on numerous juries of competitions and award contests and is vice president of the American Liszt Society.
General admission for the concert is $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
For more information, call 389-5549 or visit: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Chronic pain workshops offered
ST. PETER — A "Living Well with Chronic Pain Workshop" series begins 1 p.m. Feb. 5, in Room 217 at St. Peter Senior Center, Room 217.
The free six-week program is for people who have chronic pain or live with someone who does.
Examples of chronic pain conditions are: chronic musculo-skeletal pain (such as neck, shoulder, back pain, etc.), fibromyalgia, whiplash injuries, repetitive strain injury, neuropathic pain, persistent headaches, Crohn’s disease, diabetic neuropathy and muscular pain due to conditions such as multiple sclerosis.
During the two-hour sessions, participants will receive support from trained leaders and other attendees and be shown effective techniques on how to deal with pain, frustration, fatigue and emotions.
Registrations are necessary and are due by Feb. 3.
To register or for more information, call Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota at 387-5586, or send an email to: mcassem@ccsomn.org.
