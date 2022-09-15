The Free Press
MANKATO — Proposed projects may be reviewed by the public during Mankato’s Community Investment Plan open house 6 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Ellerbe Room at Mankato Clinic Health System Event Center.
Because there’s limited money available, Mankato’s CIP is developed as a multi-year plan to identify, prioritize, budget and plan major city projects and improvements.
City staff will be on hand during the open house to inform attendees about projects in the preliminary CIP plan.
Proposals include resurfacing projects for sections of Augusta Drive, Pfau Street and West Sixth Street; reconstruction projects along a section of Fourth Street; and the third phase of the Germania Park project. Also proposed are projects at Tourtellotte and Thomas parks, as well as utilities projects, the city’s water resource recovery facility and water treatment facility.
Public input, including what is gathered at the open house, will be used to help identify and prioritize city projects.
The city also is gathering input from online submissions on a customer service form.
For more information, call 387-8600 or email a request to: communications@mankatomn.gov.
Comments may be mailed to: City of Mankato, Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001
