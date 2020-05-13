MANKATO — A total of $18,500 was awarded to seven community organizations during this week’s round of Community Response Fund grants.
• Get Mankato PPE was awarded $11,000 to obtain personal protective equipment.
• Mankato Youth Place was awarded $7,500 to fund operating support for MY Place's extended hours.
These grants were awarded in response to the short-term emergency needs of nonprofits throughout our region due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With the new grants included, the fund has distributed a total of $155,450 to regional tax-exempt organizations since it launched March 20. View the full list to date at www.MankatoUnitedWay.org/community-response-fund or https://www.mankatoareafoundation.com/programs-and-initiatives/community-response-fund/.
The fund continues to grant funds on a rolling basis to nonprofit organizations. For more information, contact Sarah Beiswanger at: sarah@mankatoareafoundation.com.
