MANKATO — This week’s round of Community Response Fund grants awarded $3,000 to one community organization.
Hispanic Advocacy and Empowerment through Research will use the funds to provide online mental health services.
The grant was awarded in response to the short-term emergency needs of nonprofits throughout our region due to the ongoing pandemic.
With the new grants included, the fund has distributed a total of $173,450 to regional tax-exempt organizations since launching March 20.
The fund continues to grant funds on a rolling basis to nonprofit organizations.
For more information, contact Sarah Beiswanger at: sarah@mankatoareafoundation.com.
