The Community Response Fund is distributing a second round of emergency grants totaling nearly $36,000.

Mankato Area Foundation logo
Greater Mankato Area United Way logo (copy)

The fund was established by the Mankato Area Foundation and Greater Mankato Area United Way to help meet community needs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Seven organizations will receive grants:

• Mankato Youth Place is receiving $10,000 to expand to full-day weekday child care.

• The city of Mankato is receiving $10,000 to provide cleaning supplies and hygiene products to nonprofit organizations and provide nonprofits with other sanitizing support.

• ECHO Food Shelf is receiving $6,000 for supplies and staff overtime to meet increased demand.

• The Minnesota Council of Churches is receiving $5,000 to help educate refugee families about COVID-19 and distance learning.

• The Blue Earth County Library is receiving $2,000 to provide learning materials to families and do outreach to vulnerable people.

• S.S. Boutique received $1,500 to help it provide more free clothing to families in need.

• Feeding Every Baby received $1,000 to help meet increased demand for formula and other baby supplies.

The Community Response Fund has now given nearly $63,000 in grants. To donate or apply, go to www.mankatounitedway.org/community-response-fund

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you