The Community Response Fund is distributing a second round of emergency grants totaling nearly $36,000.
The fund was established by the Mankato Area Foundation and Greater Mankato Area United Way to help meet community needs during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Seven organizations will receive grants:
• Mankato Youth Place is receiving $10,000 to expand to full-day weekday child care.
• The city of Mankato is receiving $10,000 to provide cleaning supplies and hygiene products to nonprofit organizations and provide nonprofits with other sanitizing support.
• ECHO Food Shelf is receiving $6,000 for supplies and staff overtime to meet increased demand.
• The Minnesota Council of Churches is receiving $5,000 to help educate refugee families about COVID-19 and distance learning.
• The Blue Earth County Library is receiving $2,000 to provide learning materials to families and do outreach to vulnerable people.
• S.S. Boutique received $1,500 to help it provide more free clothing to families in need.
• Feeding Every Baby received $1,000 to help meet increased demand for formula and other baby supplies.
The Community Response Fund has now given nearly $63,000 in grants. To donate or apply, go to www.mankatounitedway.org/community-response-fund.
