MANKATO — This week’s round of Community Response Fund grants awarded $9,000 to two community organizations.
• Partners for Affordable Housing was awarded $6,000 for personal hygiene and sanitation items, rental fees, hotel vouchers, additional staffing and technology items.
• Salvation Army was awarded $3,000 for housing and emergency assistance.
The grants were awarded in response to the short-term emergency needs of nonprofits in the region due to the ongoing pandemic.
With the new grants included, the fund has distributed a total of $182,450 to regional tax-exempt organizations since launching March 20.
The fund continues to grant funds on a rolling basis to nonprofit organizations.
For more information, contact Sarah Beiswanger at: sarah@mankatoareafoundation.com.
