MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Minnesota has donated $100,000 to a newly-created fund for area non-profits' emergency needs regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Response Fund is a new initiative developed through a partnership between Greater Mankato Area United Way and the Mankato Area Foundation.
Barb Kaus, CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way, accepted the donation Monday from Terry Brandt, the chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Minnesota.
