grant from Mayo Clinic Health System

Barb Kaus, CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way, Monday accepted a $100,000 donation from Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Minnesota, to the Community Response Fund. Terry Brandt, chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Minnesota, presented the donation.

 Greater Mankato Area United Way

MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Minnesota has donated $100,000 to a newly-created fund for area non-profits' emergency needs regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Response Fund is a new initiative developed through a partnership between Greater Mankato Area United Way and the Mankato Area Foundation.

Barb Kaus, CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way, accepted the donation Monday from Terry Brandt, the chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Minnesota.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you