MANKATO — The newly-created Community Response Fund's initial round of grants totaled $27,250.
Six community organizations are recipients of funds to help with short-term emergency needs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
• Beyond Brink was awarded $7,000 for emergency temporary housing with supportive services.
• Connections Ministry was awarded $5,000 for its shelter's COVID-19 response plan.
• Feeding Our Communities Partners was awarded $6,000 to aid food-insecure youth during the pandemic.
• Lutheran Social Services' LSS Meals program was awarded $5,500 to use with a crisis response project for elderly residents.
• Maple River Loaves & Fishes Food Shelf was awarded $750 to help with food supplies for clients.
• Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center was awarded $3,000 to help fund its food shelf.
Established through the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Foundation, this fund is designed to respond swiftly in support of nonprofit organizations that are serving the escalating needs of our communities affected by the novel coronavirus.
The Community Response Fund continues to grant funds on a rolling basis.
Representatives of nonprofits may apply for funds by first contacting Sarah Beiswanger at sarah@mankatoareafoundation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.