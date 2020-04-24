MANKATO — A total of $38,500 was awarded to seven community organizations during this week's round of Community Response Fund grants.
These grants were awarded in response to nonprofits' short-term emergency needs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This round of grants supported the following community organizations:
• $4,000 to Mankato Area Public Schools for supplies to print personal protective equipment, or PPE, on 3D printers.
• $1,500 to Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society for a pet food shelf for people who have lost jobs due to COVID-19 and can’t afford to buy pet food.
• $5,000 to Lutheran Social Service for increasing meals for senior citizens to two meals a day.
• $1,000 to Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans to provide necessary items to military veterans who have lost their jobs.
• $3,500 to Hispanic Advocacy and Empowerment through Research for online mental health services.
• $3,500 to the city of Mankato for sanitizing community nonprofits' locations.
• $20,000 to Get Mankato PPE for supplies to make PPE to distribute.
With the new grants included, the fund has distributed a total of $132,250 to regional tax-exempt organizations since the fund launched March 20.
The fund will continue to grant funds on a rolling basis. For information about how to apply, contact Sarah Beiswanger at: sarah@mankatoareafoundation.com.
