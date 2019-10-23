The Free Press
MANKATO — The organizers behind Mankato’s annual community shave down hope to raise $10,000 for the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund in November.
Grow Mankato, founded by Zierdt and Chris Harstad in 2014, kicks off its fifth year of fundraising Nov. 1 with the shave down beards and beer event 5-7 p.m. at Mankato Brewery. The month ends with the Mustache Bash 7-10 p.m. Nov. 30 at Pub 500, but additional events will take place in between.
After the kickoff event, Dain Fisher, of Fisher Development and MOGWAI Collaborative, will be introduced at the Minnesota State University men’s hockey game to share his goal to raise $5,000 to get him to shave his beard.
“I remember growMANkato’s first Mustache Bash, which raised money to help my good friend, Wes Schuck. We raised $12,000 in one night,” said Fisher in a release. “It would be an honor for me to shave every hair on my head this year to support this important effort for the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund.”
If he raises the $5,000, his beard will be shaved off on ice at the men’s hockey team’s Nov. 23 game. MSU is offering $15 tickets to the game with $5 of it going to the cancer fund. A whiskey tasting event at Pub 500 will precede the game from 5-7 p.m.
On top of raising funds, the events are also about educating men about their health risks. Zierdt grappled with kidney and prostate cancer before his death in March, while Harstad is a testicular cancer survivor.
“Together, with a group of other community leaders, we decided to piggy-back off of No-Shave November and hold a series of fun local events throughout November that would help educate men about their health risks and raise funds to purchase gift cards to support local cancer patients,” said Harstad in the release. “It is very gratifying to see this effort continue to grow and succeed each year.”
The proceeds fund the gift cards the cancer fund includes in caring boxes distributed to cancer patients in the region. Director Tami Paulsen said the Grow Mankato events have raised thousands of dollars to support cancer patients and the cancer fund.
“We are extremely grateful for their continued commitment and all their efforts to raise public awareness of men’s cancers and the importance of preventative care and regular check-ups,” she said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.