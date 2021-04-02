NORTH MANKATO — Some 1,200 Taylor employees, family and staff from other local organizations got their first or second round of COVID-19 vaccines Friday as the company expands its vaccine clinics.
"This is exciting," said Taylor CEO Charlie Whitaker, who was on hand to receive his second dose of Pfizer vaccine.
"This is our fourth week and it's really turned from a Taylor clinic to a community clinic."
All of the staff from Greater Mankato Growth and from the Mankato Area Foundation, as well as family members of Taylor employees, were invited to the clinic, held in the spacious Taylor Corp. building on James Drive in upper North Mankato.
He said they will continue to use the facility to expand vaccinations to more nonprofits and the public in the weeks ahead. Whitaker said they are also reaching out to nonprofits that serve people of color to reach those most in need.
Whitaker said that with demand high and more vaccine doses becoming available, "the bottleneck is going to be in the distribution." He said it's important to make sure the full allocation of doses that come to a pharmacy or clinic is used because it ensures they will get larger allocations the next time.
Taylor employee Pam Haugul, who got her first dose a couple of weeks ago, brought her son in to get his first dose.
"It's fantastic," she said of being able to get the vaccine. But she knows it still won't bring complete freedom right away. "It only protects you, but you can still carry (the virus)."
Increasingly, area companies have been organizing vaccine clinics that are held on-site or at locations in the community.
Jennifer Heimer, communications manager at Taylor, said that besides those who got shots at their Taylor's clinics, many employees who were earlier qualified by age or underlying conditions already got their vaccines outside of the on-site clinics.
Taylor, with locations in nearly 30 states, has seen its business surge for some divisions and slow in some others.
Heimer said Taylor has been been doing one thing new: printing pandemic-related products such as stickers for floors, signs and anti-bacterial container labels.
Businesses can work with county public health offices to set up their own vaccine clinics or, like Taylor, contract with Hy-Vee or other pharmacies to do the clinics.
"It's good there are options for companies," said Bree Allen, Nicollet County public health supervisor. "We're here if they need us, but pharmacies are jumping in to help. And Mayo has been doing a lot with schools and community clinics. So it's a team effort."
Allen's office first worked with food-processing businesses and then manufacturers, including BoomChickaPop and Chippewa Packaging, to set up employee clinics. Allen said that for smaller companies, the vaccine clinics have been held at the St. Peter Community Center rather at the business. Many large businesses choose to contract with a pharmacy, often Hy-Vee in this area, and hold the clinics on-site.
The public health staff also did a clinic at the Norwood Inn in North Mankato, which is used as housing for workers from the Windom Prime Pork processing plant.
Allen said more access to the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only refrigeration and not freezing, has helped.
"It frees us up. If we travel to somewhere, we only need to do one dose and don't have to go back. It will be interesting to see how J&J changes the landscape."
She said they are also doing a small clinic in Courtland next week, aimed at farmers who will soon begin planting work.
Tony Downs clinics
At Tony Downs Foods, employees have been getting vaccinated at clinics since late March.
David Ross, director of Human Resources, said they held the clinic at all four of their locations — Madelia, Butterfield, Fairmont and at the Mankato corporate offices.
"We worked with Martin County and Watonwan County and they work with the state (to get vaccine)," Ross said.
He said about 40% of their 1,000 employees got their first dose on March 18. Another round is set for April 15, when second doses and more initial doses will be given.
"There have also been people vaccinated outside our clinic."
He said their plants have seen COVID cases ebb and flow along with the trends in Minnesota. The company has seen high demand since the pandemic hit as it makes a lot of shelf-stable packaged foods such as canned chicken that consumers sought.
"We've been able to keep up pretty much. We've been doing a lot of overtime."
Cambria ramps up
Cambria also partnered with Hy-Vee pharmacy to provide on-site vaccinations for its Minnesota employees.
The vaccines will be administered next week to employees in Le Sueur and at their Belle Plaine facility.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cambria has taken a number of safety steps, including screening and socially distancing workers, adding cleaning protocols, providing masks, and holding employee awareness campaigns.
Cambria was among the first workplaces in the nation to install no-touch, state-of-the art thermal temperature-taking technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.