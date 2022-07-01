NEW ULM — A local broadband company is hoping to take advantage of historic funding to help rural residents south of Courtland.
For the first time ever, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been able to draw from multiple sources to increase its broadband grant funding, making it the largest amount of this kind of funding they’ve been able to award.
Now, New Ulm-based broadband provider Nuvera Communications is hoping the extra cash will help those in need.
Nuvera President and CEO Glenn Zerbe said one of the main targets for this funding, should it be awarded, would be about 90 to 100 homes south of Courtland.
“We’d be building fiber to their residence, so down their street and at their request from their street to their home at no charge,” he said.
“And then they’d be offered our standard offering. We have a standard offering regardless of where you live for a fiber connection on a monthly basis.”
Zerbe said it’s important to keep people connected now more than ever.
“There’s just a simple answer, it’s the future, right. But what we’ve learned is everybody has their own story. It’s not monolithic,” he said.
For this round of funding, DEED’s Border-to-Border Broadband Infrastructure grant program, which helps fund the expansion of broadband service to underserved areas, is taking funding from two sources, state and federal.
In previous years, the available money has ranged from about $11 million in 2015 to $35 million in 2016.
This year, DEED will allocate $95 million in total for broadband projects across the state.
On the state’s end, back in May, Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation appropriating $50 million — $25 million each for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 — from the state’s general fund for broadband.
On the federal side, the American Rescue Plan Act Capital Projects Fund provided $70 million available for grant awards.
The state has provided funding since the program started in 2014, but this is the first time the program has drawn from national dollars.
Diane Wells, deputy director of the Office of Broadband Development at DEED, said the grant incentivizes providers across the state to reach rural areas.
“Minnesota’s a rural state, so we have a lot of areas where a provider just can’t make the business case to deploy broadband. It’s expensive. Without that grant incentive there to help them make the business case, we just aren’t seeing deployment, and Minnesota recognizes that,” she said.
“Back in 2014 we had our first grant program with state dollars. Now the federal dollars are starting to flow because the federal government is realizing how important having access to the Internet is for everyone.”
Zerbe said in a normal year, the company receives between $1 million to $2 million in funding. He said the company is hoping to be awarded at least $5 million this year.
On Tuesday, Nicollet County commissioners voted to approve a letter of support for the grant application, which Zerbe said Nuvera will officially submit in the coming weeks. The letter helps show community interest in the process.
Zerbe said the “supersized” grant helps the company reach more people.
“It helps us get deeper into the most rural parts of our community,” he said.
DEED hopes to announce the recipients this fall.
