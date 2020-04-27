After 30 years in retail management, Tony Thompson decided it was time for a career change.
Three months after taking a new job as a driver for a multi-state trucking company, the North Mankato man died in a workplace accident. He was 60 years old.
Now Thompson's former employer is facing more than $30,000 in state fines for safety violations.
Thompson died in November after falling into a truck tanker at the Mission Foods plant in New Brighton, according to documents from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. He worked for Foodliner, a division of the largest bulk food transportation company in the U.S.
Thompson began working for Foodliner in August, according to his wife, Robin Thompson.
Before that Robin Thompson said her husband was “loved by many people in Mankato” as a store manager, most recently at the Hobby Lobby. Tony needed a change from long retail hours and chose trucking with plans to reduce to part-time hours when he reached retirement age, his wife said.
Thompson was delivering flour from Ardent Mills when he died, according to his wife. What exactly happened isn't entirely clear. The Department of Labor and Industry' Occupational Safety and Health Division investigated, but an agency spokesman said the investigation report cannot be released until the case has been closed.
Foodliner is contesting the nearly $31,000 in fines levied by the agency earlier this month.
Acting on behalf of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, state investigators found three safety violations they classified as serious.
Two fines of $25,000 and $3,850 involved the company's alleged failure to prevent an untrained employee from entering a confined space, according to a copy of the order provided to the Thompson family.
Foodliner did not have required signage on the tanker and did not “ensure that effective measures were taken to prevent an employee from entering truck tanker,” the document states.
Foodliner also failed to ensure an employee wore a safety net or other personal fall protection system while accessing a hatch on top of the tanker, the report says. A $1,750 fine was assessed for this violation.
A spokesperson for Foodliner's parent company, The McCoy Group, did not respond to an invitation to comment Monday.
Robin Thompson said she is disappointed the company is appealing the fines. The case will now go into mediation.
