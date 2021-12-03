NEW ULM — Bernadette and Robin Schendel, of North Mankato, will travel Dec. 12 to New Ulm to join with others for a ceremony to remember the lives of their deceased sons, daughters, grandchildren and siblings.
“It’s been so powerful for us. We wouldn’t want to miss it,” said Bernadette, local chapter leader for The Compassionate Friends.
She credits the nonprofit that connects grieving families with helping her want to “keep going” after the death of one of the Schendels’ children 12 years ago.
“We lost our daughter at age 19 to a Tylenol overdose in 2009.”
Shortly after the suicide of their daughter, Ashley, a woman who attends the same church as the Schendels reached out to them. She assured the couple there was support available in the area from people who know what it’s like to lose a child.
“Compassionate Friends has been a lifeline to us. Now we want to be there to be a lifeline for others,” Bernadette said.
The organization’s support groups are made up solely of bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings and exist as a means of supporting families that have experienced the death of a child, no matter what age, no matter how long ago, she said.
At a Compassionate Friends meeting, more seasoned grievers are able to offer hope to newer members. Sometimes, one or more members of a family struggle with the will to live after such a loss. That’s when members further along in their grief process stand ready to say those kinds of thoughts and feelings are normal.
Being available to grieving parents who are experiencing their first holidays since the deaths of their children has helped the Schendels bear the pain of having an empty chair at their Thanksgiving and Christmas tables.
“The Compassionate Friends is here for families when the realization hits home that the nightmare is actually real. We offer hope that the pain they are experiencing will become softer in time. We are here to walk beside them through this tragedy, for the long haul,” Bernadette said.
Suggestions that can make the holiday season feel less bleak include decorating a tree with items that represent a deceased loved one’s hobbies or favorite sports team.
Helping arrange for events such as candle-lighting ceremonies and remembrance walks has helped Bernadette look to the future with hope.
“Being a chapter leader was not a position I ever saw myself in. I never liked to get up and talk in front of groups of people,” she said. “That challenge has helped me to grow and change.”
The current local chapter has been active for about 25 years; however, the organization’s New Ulm roots go back to the late 1970s. After a young New Ulm man drowned in a duck hunting accident in 1978, his family reached out for help from the newly formed national organization The Compassionate Friends.
In 2011, the local chapter began offering monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the last Monday of each month, except in December. At 7 p.m. the second Sunday of each December, the area chapter participates in the organization’s worldwide candle-lighting. For that observance, hundreds of people light candles to create a virtual 24-hour wave of light as it moves from time zone to time zone. Both formal and informal candle lightings take place as families gather in remembrance of children who have died.
Over the years, the Schendels and their son, Aaron, and daughters, Heather and Kirsten, have attended several regional and national conferences. Bernadette said although some people may think of these as “death groups” where depressed attendees sit and cry, in reality, they are “life groups” that provide others with the will to live after a tragedy.
The Schendels have learned to keep Ashley’s memory alive by freely talking about her. Bernadette said that most often now, these memories elicit a smile or laugh instead of tears.
Robin has learned to make ice candles to honor his late daughter, and her siblings offer to help out during remembrance ceremonies. Sometimes Ashley’s family members don bracelets and clothing creations that bear her name.
“It’s wonderful when we see an extended family member or friend wearing one of these items,” Bernadette said, “as it reminds us that others cherish her memory, too.”
