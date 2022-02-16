Rod Hebrink, who led Mankato-based Ag Star and then became CEO of a new merged company called Compeer Financial, is retiring.
Hebrink announced he will retire in January 2023, giving the board of directors time to build a succession and transition plan.
“Compeer is in an incredibly strong position today because of Rod’s leadership,” board chair Dave Peters said in a statement.
Compeer Financial reported the organization’s strongest results to date in 2021, with assets growing 7.1% year over year, to $25.4 billion.
Member owners received $197 million in patronage payments in 2021.
Compeer allocated nearly $15 million through the Fund for Rural America to support rural communities' emerging needs.
Compeer said it will soon begin the search for candidates to succeed Hebrink.
The member-owned Farm Credit cooperative provides financial services throughout 144 counties in Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions.
In 2017, Mankato-based AgStar merged with Badgerland Financial and 1st Farm Credit Services to create the new company called Compeer Financial.
Hebrink was CEO of AgStar and assumed the role of CEO in Compeer upon completion of the merger.
Compeer is headquartered in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and continues to operate its office in Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.