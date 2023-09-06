The Free Press
MANKATO — A farm credit cooperative based in the Midwest has pledged $300,000 over three years for the operation of a behavioral health center on the campus of Minnesota State University.
The collaboration between Compeer Financial and the university was announced Wednesday.
“We are grateful to Compeer Financial for its partnership in assisting the development of mental health resources through the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Center for Rural Behavioral Health,” MSU President Edward Inch stated in a press release.
“Solving the behavioral health challenges facing the rural and agricultural communities of Minnesota will require an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach” to improve access to mental health care in rural and outstate Minnesota,” Thad Shunkwiler, the center’s founding director, stated.
“At Compeer Financial, we’re dedicated to strengthening rural communities in every way we can,” stated John Monson, chief mission officer of Compeer Financial.
The center is part of the MSU’s College of Allied Health and Nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.