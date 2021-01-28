LE CENTER — The man suspected of killing his father in rural Le Center will remain in custody pending a mental competency evaluation.
Judge Patrick Biren ordered an evaluation be conducted to determine if Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 25, is mentally ill or cognitively impaired and if he is capable of participating in his defense to murder and arson charges.
Wills-Traxler is accused of fatally stabbing his father, Bruce Alan Traxler, 64, and then setting fire to their residence outside of Le Center Sunday morning.
Wills-Traxler's uncle told authorities his nephew had been acting oddly and wasn't getting along with his father, court documents say.
Wills-Traxler allegedly told investigators he repeatedly stabbed his father after his father stared at him, argued with him and hit him in the shoulder. He reportedly said he washed the blood off his hands, gathered some of his belongings, placed a pillow on a stove burner and drove away.
He was arrested Sunday afternoon after twice stopping to tell strangers he had killed his father.
At a hearing Thursday morning, bail for Wills-Traxler was set at $1 million with conditions including GPS monitoring or $2 million without any conditions. But the judge ordered he cannot be released until after a competency evaluation is completed.
The evaluation may be conducted in an outpatient setting while Wills-Traxler remains in the Le Sueur County Jail. Or Wills-Traxler can be sent to the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter for up to 60 days, the ruling states.
